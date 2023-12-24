Customs - Justice Minister Weidinger thanks judicial officials

Justice Minister Franziska Weidinger thanked the employees of the justice system in Saxony-Anhalt on Christmas Eve. "Prison staff work around the clock, 365 days a year, to ensure the safety of our citizens," said the CDU politician on Sunday during a visit to Burg Prison in Jerichower Land. She was accompanied by state bishop Friedrich Kramer and prison warden Ulrike Hagemann, among others.

The Minister said that it was particularly important to her to thank her colleagues and express her appreciation. "My visit to Burg Prison is on behalf of all employees of the justice system in our federal state."

During her visit to Burg, Weidinger first wanted to meet with staff in Burg. She and Bishop Kramer also took part in a church service in the prison, which prisoners and chaplains were also expected to attend.

The prison in Burg is the largest in Saxony-Anhalt. Adult male prisoners, prisoners on remand and those in preventive detention are incarcerated there. According to the Ministry of Justice, more than 1,000 men and women work in the prison system in Saxony-Anhalt alone.

In addition to the prison in Burg, there are other prisons in Halle and Volkstedt (Mansfeld-Südharz district) in Saxony-Anhalt. There is also a youth detention center in Raßnitz (Saalekreis) and a youth detention center in Halle.

