Turn of the year - Justice Minister wants to get integration law off the ground

Justice Minister Doreen Denstädt (Greens) wants to draw up an integration and participation law for refugees. "If you see migration as a permanent task, you need a legal basis for it," Denstädt told the German Press Agency. Integration and participation should be seen as mandatory tasks. According to Denstädt, integration projects have so far been regarded as voluntary services that can be cut in the event of budget cuts.

Thuringia has only had one integration concept since 2017, which is constantly being developed further, according to the minister. With a law, projects such as the state's interpreting program, German courses for refugees or help with entering the world of work could be made permanent and put on a secure financial footing. Next year, she wants to reach an agreement with local authorities and associations, among others, on at least the key points for such a law. However, Denstädt believes it is unlikely to be passed in the 2024 election year.

Following massive problems in migration policy, Denstädt's department has had to hand over most of the responsibility for refugee policy to the Ministry of the Interior, which is also responsible for the municipalities. The plans for a state office for migration under Denstädt's responsibility fell through. Denstädt's ministry will now only focus on the integration of refugees. The minister herself had been accused by local authorities and the opposition of overburdening herself with the accommodation of refugees and a lack of communication.

However, Denstädt, who has been in office for just under a year, does not see any personal failings. "With two departments in one Ministry of Justice, we have tried to tackle tasks that cannot be managed with two departments in the Ministry of Justice." The decision to place official and specialist supervision of the reception and accommodation of refugees in one hand was the right one. "This has nothing to do with disempowerment," emphasized Denstädt. The structural problems could not have been solved so quickly otherwise after the failed state migration office.

Source: www.stern.de