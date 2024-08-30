- Justice Minister Mertin Shares Law Enforcement Statistical Data

In the realm of legal proceedings, Rhineland-Palatinate courts saw around 30,000 individuals facing conviction last year. This figure represents a decrease of approximately 2.7% compared to the year prior. Furthermore, the records show that 863 individuals were acquitted, while 5,309 other verdicts, including stays of proceedings, were handed out in 2022. These are the key aspects that the yearly criminal justice statistics encompass. Minister of Justice Herbert Mertin (FDP) is slated to reveal these statistics at 10:30 AM today, situated in Mainz.

The decrease in convictions could potentially be linked to a reduction in reported crimes in Rhineland-Palatinate last year. Despite the decrease in convictions, significant numbers of individuals still faced justice, with stays of proceedings also accounting for a considerable portion of verdicts.

Read also: