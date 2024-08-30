Skip to content
Justice Minister Mertin Shares Law Enforcement Statistical Data

What occupied the criminal courts in Rhineland-Palatinate extensively throughout the previous year? Insights on this matter can be gleaned from the prosecution statistics issued by the Ministry of Justice.

Yearly meeting scheduled for Justice Minister Herbert Mertin: showcasing the criminal prosecution statistics data.

In the realm of legal proceedings, Rhineland-Palatinate courts saw around 30,000 individuals facing conviction last year. This figure represents a decrease of approximately 2.7% compared to the year prior. Furthermore, the records show that 863 individuals were acquitted, while 5,309 other verdicts, including stays of proceedings, were handed out in 2022. These are the key aspects that the yearly criminal justice statistics encompass. Minister of Justice Herbert Mertin (FDP) is slated to reveal these statistics at 10:30 AM today, situated in Mainz.

The decrease in convictions could potentially be linked to a reduction in reported crimes in Rhineland-Palatinate last year. Despite the decrease in convictions, significant numbers of individuals still faced justice, with stays of proceedings also accounting for a considerable portion of verdicts.

