There was a time when the music channel Viva used the music of Foster The People for the short segments before and after commercial breaks. The channel no longer exists, and the era of triangles, hipster beards, and foxes in the galaxy nebula is over. Fortunately, Foster The People is still making music.

Their fourth studio album is called "Paradise State of Mind" and sounds like it. A relaxed bass hums in the background while frontman Mark Foster sings lines like "You know you know we’ll be alright / Take me closer to the good times". One letter separates the American from his German namesake, Mark Forster.

However, musically, the two musicians differ a bit more: While the music of "Paradise State of Mind" is also danceable and radio-friendly at times, it experiments a lot with elements from disco and psychedelic music.

The single "Lost in Space" is a good example of this. Daft Punk-like synthesizers combine with indie choirs and a danceable clap beat. In between, sound effects from science fiction films and dance music from the 70s and 80s sparkle. "The song is about wanting to connect in a time when everything is drifting apart," explains Foster. "And about how joy can also be an act of defiance."

The music video for the single is by Austrian director Rupert Höller, who has also worked with artists like Daði Freyr and Good Wilson. Mark Foster sings and dances through a bright red studio world where the hands of the dancers are skillfully highlighted.

Surrealism and the 70s

The visuals of the rest of the album are also cleverly matched to the music. The album cover features a surreal painting by New York artist Matt Hansel. In the middle of a room stands a multi-part sculpture from which a rainbow shines through an opening in the ceiling into the light. "The idea was to create a borderland where all the themes of the album can be accommodated," says Mark Foster.

Light and dark elements combine just as old and new do. Several symbols refer to album covers from the 70s, such as Pink Floyd's legendary "Dark Side of the Moon". The music of "Paradise State of Mind" also started as a case study of the late 70s, according to Foster.

In London, Foster co-wrote the song "Paradise State of Mind" with musician Jack Peñate and producer Paul Epworth in one day, which gave the album its title and served as the starting point for the following work. In the end, eleven very special songs were created that invite you to dream, dance, and enjoy a summer evening.

The melodies from the new album resonate well with the vibrant atmosphere of disco music, making it a memorable addition to the genre's history. Foster's lyrics in "Paradise State of Mind" often draw parallels to the feelings of unity and resistance, reminiscent of the era when music was a powerful tool for expression.

