Just no more rain! Live maps show where precipitation is moving across the country

Weather around New Year's Eve

After the persistent rain around Christmas, some parts of Germany are in danger of flooding and fear new rainfall. In many places, the dykes are softened. Even smaller amounts of rain could exacerbate the risk of flooding.

However, there is no all-clear just before New Year's Eve. Rain is also expected to continue in the coming days. "There will be a good amount of rain again until Saturday, but it won't rain in such large quantities," said meteorologist Christian Herold from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday morning in Offenbach at the request of the German Press Agency. After that it would weaken a little.

Weather in NRW: A lot of rain is forecast

According to Herold, the greatest amounts of rain are expected in the north of North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday and Saturday. According to the meteorologist, showers are forecast in particular from the Bergisches Land to the Sauerland and north of there from the Weserbergland to the Harz. "In this area, 15 to 20 liters per square meter are expected by Saturday, and up to 30 liters per square meter in congested areas." The Harz Mountains will be particularly affected. Locally, even higher amounts could be reached there.

The meteorologist expects less precipitation in the north around Bremen and Hamburg. "Individual showers are more likely to pass through there. There may also be brief thunderstorms." In Saxony, the precipitation will be limited to the region north of Dresden, according to Herold. "But these are only very isolated showers."

In Thuringia, the north is particularly affected by showers. "It could get a little bit heavier there. But it probably won't exceed ten liters per square meter there either," explained Herold. Showers are also expected in Saxony-Anhalt for the time being.

According to Herold, rain is forecast for Lower Saxony, especially in the south. "On Saturday, there will only be a few heavy showers in the affected regions." In the region, water levels are currently still high in many places, according to a situation report from the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Friday morning.

According to the DWD, the south-west of Germany is more likely to receive rain on New Year's Eve. According to Herold, there will only be brief showers in the north.

