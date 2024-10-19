"Just like old days" – Jubilant Vertappen celebrates his victorious return

Formula 1 champ Max Verstappen breaks his slump, clinching points victory over Lando Norris in WM tussle. The Austrian sprint triumph in June was his last victory for the Red Bull pilot until his recent triumph in Austin. In the WM battle, Verstappen seizes an opportunity to outrun Norris without conceding points for the first time since the Belgian GP.

Max Verstappen, the three-time F1 world champion, triumphantly concludes his losing streak. Having won at the Catalunya Circuit on June 23, he secured his second victory in the sprint race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. For the first time since the Belgian GP, the Red Bull ace managed to maintain his position in the points tussle against his rival Lando Norris. "It wasn't that bad – it felt a bit like the old days. We managed to conduct a proper race again."

In the tit-for-tat battle with Norris, Verstappen extended his lead by two points to a sizable 54. However, it may soon alter come this Sunday (9 pm/Sky and live on ntv.de) with the US Grand Prix main race. Qualifications for the event take place in Germany around mid-night. In the thrilling sprint race, Norris took third place, but Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) overtook him in the final lap.

Reflecting on his performance, Norris commented, "We could have done a bit better, honestly. We struggled with keeping up with Max and the Ferraris." Charlie Leclerc from Ferrari finished fourth, beating Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, the Mercedes driver pair. Nico Hülkenberg showed a great perseverance, claiming eighth position and a point to his name.

Red Bull on the upswing

Red Bull's advancements and alterations to Verstappen's RB 20 were hinted at in the sole free practice session by topping the time sheets. Verstappen bagged pole position for the sprint race, marking the first proof of this remarkable progress.

When the green lights flickered, Verstappen defended his position with determination. Racing at the Circuit of the Americas is a technically challenging task, featuring hill climbing, sharp left turns, and subsequent downhill stretches. The lucky position holder in the beginning (specifically, Russell) holds a strategic advantage on such tracks.

However, Verstappen thwarted Russell's attempt to overtake, maintaining his spot. Meanwhile, Norris made a brilliant start and managed to leapfrog two more competitors to claim the second position. Unfortunately for Norris, the WM rival of Verstappen, he had to prioritize defending against Russell, who struggled with tire issues later on. Meanwhile, Verstappen sailed serenely to victory while Norris almost spun out before the finish line and was overtaken by Sainz.

