Jury to hear closing arguments in trial of White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor amid dispute over kids playing outside

The panel will also receive instructions from the judge before deliberating whether Susan Lorincz was justified under the state’s controversial self-defense laws when she fired through the front door of her central Florida apartment last June and killed 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens, who had been knocking on Lorincz’s door.

Lorincz, 60, is charged with manslaughter with a firearm and has pleaded not guilty. She faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, according to State Attorney Bill Gladson’s office.

Lorincz told the court Thursday that, after consulting her attorneys, she had decided not to testify. The defense rested after calling expert witnesses on ballistics and police training who testified about where Lorincz was standing when she opened fire and her state of mind at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday, jurors heard testimony from Marion County Sheriff’s Detective Ryan Stith, the lead investigator in the case. Prosecutors asked Stith to read a letter Lorincz reportedly wrote to Owens’ four children after he informed her she would be charged in Owens’ death.

“I am so, so sorry for your loss,” Stith read to the court. “I never meant to kill your mother. I was terrified your mom was going to kill me. I shot out of fear.”

Outside the courthouse, Owens’ mother, Pamala Dias, told reporters she struggled to maintain her composure throughout the trial.

“‘Difficult’ is putting it very mildly,” Dias said. “The amount of emotions, the disgust, the anguish, the pain – to sit there literally feet away from the woman who took my daughter’s life ... I have to dig deep within my strength, my faith to hold it all together.”

In the video of her first interrogation, shown to jurors Wednesday, Lorincz tells detectives she’d previously argued with Owens about her children playing loudly and leaving toys outside her home. But she tells police the situation escalated on June 2, 2023, after she confronted the children about the noise and threw their roller skates.

Lorincz tells detectives she called the police that evening to report that neighborhood children had threatened to kill her. She says dispatchers told her to lock her door and that officers were on the way.

But before police could arrive, Lorincz tells detectives, Owens began “banging on my door” and saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

“She bangs so hard it looked like my door was going to fly off,” Lorincz said in the video. “And I just, I panicked and I was like, ‘Oh my god, she’s really going to kill me this time.’ You know? And so, I don’t even remember picking the gun up, I just remember shooting.”

Lorincz’s attorney has argued that she feared Owens would harm her and believed she had “no choice” but to shoot.

In her statement to the court, Lorincz mentioned consulting with her attorneys about testifying, expressing her concerns to them about us.

