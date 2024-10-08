Jürgen Milski addresses whispers of an extramarital relationship

At "Promi Big Brother," contestant Alida Kurras brought up her past alleged romance with Jürgen Milski. The two former Big Brother celebrities frequently appeared together on camera throughout the 2000s. However, Milski, who has been in a long-term relationship for 40 years, has addressed Kurras' claims appropriately.

Presently, Alida Kurras, a 47-year-old Big Brother veteran who won the second season in 2000, is participating in the popular Sat.1 reality show "Promi Big Brother." Jürgen Milski, who took second place in the first season of the show in 2000, also made an appearance. Later, both of them co-hosted at 9Live.

On the reality show, Kurras opened up about an alleged past relationship with Milski, although she did not specify the exact time frame. The unexpected twist is that Milski has been with his childhood sweetheart Marion for 40 years.

When RTL asked him about Kurras' statements, Milski responded humorously, playing his Ballermann hit "Ihr könnt mich alle alle alle" in the background as he laughed into the camera. His latest Instagram post also seemed like a clear message to the curious fans and journalists. The photo featured him, Marion, and their daughter Nadine by the pool on the Balearic island where he was performing every evening. He captioned it: "Love and my sweet life." It was quite clear that he was unphased by old rumors that are over 20 years old.

Despite her concerns about causing trouble with her alleged past lover, Kurras shared her thoughts with fellow contestant Bea Peters, a known gossip reporter, on the Sat.1 show. She said, "Nobody knows. If you're the mistress, you keep quiet." Regrettably, she wished nobody had heard her, but her hope was in vain.

The first residents of this season's "Promi Big Brother" moved into the Cologne-Hürth location on Saturday. The cast for this year includes, among others, Kurras, Peters, "Balko" actor Jochen Horst, moderator Verena Kerth, actress Mimi Fiedler, footballer Max Kruse, "Germany's Got Talent" contestant Daniel Lopes, reality TV star and model Cecilia Asoro, TikToker Sinan Movez, wildcard winner Sarah Wagner, reality TV star Matze Höhn, Matze's girlfriend Leyla Lahouar, and Matze's ex-girlfriend Elina Miras.

Kurras often watches her past appearances on television with Jürgen Milski, reminiscing about their frequent appearances together throughout the 2000s. Despite the revelations about their alleged past, Milski continues to abstain from discussing the topic on television, choosing to focus on his current life with his long-term partner Marion.

