On January 1, 2025, Klopp will take on a new position within the Red Bull organization, which controls clubs such as RB Leipzig in Germany, RB Salzburg in Austria, and New York Red Bulls in the US.

"I'm thrilled beyond belief to be a part of such an intriguing endeavor," Klopp mentioned in a press statement. "Although the position may have shifted, my ardor for football and the individuals who breathe life into the game remains unwavering."

By uniting with Red Bull on a global scale, Klopp hopes to foster, enhance, and reinforce the prodigious football talent at our disposal.

"My primary function will be to serve as a mentor to the coaches and administration of the Red Bull teams," he continued. "However, I'm only one piece of a push for excellence and innovation within this unique, forward-thinking organization. This opportunity excites me immensely."

In his new role with Red Bull, Klopp will not be managing the day-to-day operations of the network of clubs but rather "will concentrate on backing up the sports directors in implementing the Red Bull philosophy," the organization reported.

"He will also employ his extensive connections to aid in talent scouting and contribute to the education and enhancement of coaches."

Following his departure from Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, Klopp concluded a remarkable nine-year tenure at the club.

During his Liverpool tenure, the German won a plethora of trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super League.

Liverpool finished runner-up twice in the Champions League and once in the Europa League during Klopp's reign.

As per Sky Sports Germany, Klopp has a provision in his contract with Red Bull that allows him to leave and take on the German national team head coaching position should it become available.

Klopp has been linked to the German post in the past. Current Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann currently occupies that role.

Prior to his Liverpool tenure, Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to two German league titles.

"We are profoundly proud of this marvelous and undeniably our most powerful football signing in Red Bull's history," Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of corporate projects and investments at Red Bull, stated in a statement.

"Jürgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most impactful figures in global football, with unparalleled skills and charisma. In his role as Head of Football, he will be a game-changer for our global football involvement and its ongoing progression. We anticipate valuable and decisive inputs in critical areas to further enhance the clubs, collectively and individually."

