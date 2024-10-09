Jurgen Klopp reveals his involvement with Red Bull

After a heartfelt goodbye from FC Liverpool in May, Jürgen Klopp vehemently swore off taking on a new coaching position right away. Even hinting at the possibility of never stepping back onto the field as a manager again. Known for his legendary status at every one of his previous coaching venues - Mainz, Dortmund, and Liverpool, Klopp had made quite an impact.

But, true to his word, Klopp doesn't make his quick comeback on the field. Instead, he takes up an unexpected role: "Global Head of Soccer" for the Red Bull beverage empire.

Red Bull proudly announced the addition of Klopp with a press release, declaring him as "an outstanding and undeniably the strongest new aspect in the history of Red Bull football." Klopp expressed his excitement for the role in a statement:

"Having been on the sidelines for almost 25 years, I can't express enough excitement to be a part of a project like this. Though my title may have changed, my fervor for soccer and the individuals who make the game so dynamic, remains the same.

I hope to further develop, improve, and foster the exceptional soccer talent we have at our disposal, through my global collaboration with Red Bull. By learning from other sports and industries, we can discover new possibilities together.

My role here is primarily that of a mentor to the coaches and management of Red Bull clubs, but ultimately, I am part of an organization that is forward-thinking and innovative.

I couldn't be more thrilled."

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments and the former managing director of RB Leipzig, sounded off in a statement:

"We are incredibly honored to have acquired this outstanding and indubitably the strongest addition in the history of Red Bull football. Jürgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in global soccer, boasting extraordinary skills and charm. In his role as Head of Soccer, he will significantly impact our global soccer involvement and its development. We anticipate receiving invaluable and decisive inspiration from him in key areas to bring our clubs to even greater heights."

Jürgen Klopp's new role with Red Bull as the "Global Head of Soccer" showcases his enduring passion for soccer, despite stepping away from direct coaching. Red Bull's soccer teams are set to benefit greatly from his mentorship and expertise in the game.

Read also: