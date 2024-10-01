Jurgen Klopp expresses his unequivocal stance on the subject of the country's head coach.

Klopp doesn't envision becoming Nagelsmann's replacement as the German national team coach in the immediate future. "Everyone hopes that Julian Nagelsmann will keep going well past 2026," said the renowned coach of Liverpool FC and Borussia Dortmund, who received the Federal Cross of Merit from Federal President Steinmeier.

DFB sports director Rudi Völler suggested Klopp as a potential successor to Nagelsmann. Following the extension of Nagelsmann's contract with the DFB until the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup during the previous summer's European Championship, Völler noted that "if Julian Nagelsmann ever decides to return to coaching a top European or German club at some point - there's simply no way around Jürgen Klopp if he's interested." Völler, however, avoided discussing football as there was no news to report, according to Klopp. "Rudi Völler is a wonderful man. He was put in a difficult situation and had to speak about this," Klopp remarked in Berlin.

Following his departure from Liverpool FC this past summer, Klopp is currently taking an extended break from coaching. He has not ruled out the potential end of his coaching career altogether. Nagelsmann, for his part, has consistently expressed his desire to continue coaching clubs in the long term.

Together with 27 other individuals who have made significant contributions to democratic values, Klopp was honored with the Federal Cross of Merit on German Unity Day.

"Success and recognition have never stopped him from connecting with each individual athlete on a personal level and seeing the individual within," the citation stated. "He has always dedicated a considerable amount of time to his numerous fans and immersed himself in the region where he lived." Klopp, who has been dubbed the "most popular German in Britain" in Liverpool, has also contributed significantly to enhancing the country's positive image overseas.

Klopp expressed gratitude for the award. "It's an incredibly special moment. There are so many remarkable individuals among us with truly impressive life accomplishments. I feel genuinely humbled and small amongst such extraordinary people with such extraordinary stories," he noted. "We're all thrilled with the award. It was a truly dignified event."

Klopp's commitment to society and social issues was underscored. He assists "disadvantaged young people, promotes tolerance, and exemplifies how unity and solidarity can be lived out. Jürgen Klopp has thus emerged as a role model for many and an outstanding football ambassador beyond the realm of sports."

