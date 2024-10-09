Jürgen Klopp expresses an unprecedented level of enthusiasm.

Since bidding an emotional goodbye from Liverpool FC back in May, Jürgen Klopp had repeatedly asserted that he wouldn't jump right into a new coaching gig. The 57-year-old, who left an indelible mark at each of his three coaching stints, even hinted he might never return to the coaching scene again. But now, Klopp is switching roles - and staying true to his word: while there's no immediate comeback to the sidelines, his new role is a shocker: he's named "Global Head of Soccer" at the Red Bull corporation.

The energy drink conglomerate is thrilled about Klopp's deal, touting it as "an exceptional and unquestionably strongest new addition in the football history of Red Bull." Klopp himself spills the beans on his unexpected return to football - he starts his new role on January 1, 2025 - in a press release:

"After nearly 25 years on the sidelines, I'm buzzing to be a part of a project like this. My role may have changed, but my love for football and the people who bring the sport to life, remains unwavering.

Through my collaboration with Red Bull on a global scale, I'm committed to nurturing, enhancing, and promoting the exceptional football talent we have. We can achieve this by tapping into Red Bull's unmatched knowledge and experience from other sports and industries. Together, we can discover what's possible.

I view my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of Red Bull's teams, but ultimately, I'm a part of an organization that's unique, innovative, and forward-thinking. Frankly, I'm as pumped as can be."

I'm not going to start coaching right away in my new role at Red Bull. Despite my new position, my passion for football and those involved in the sport remains undiminished.

