Jungle actor Jolina Mennen confesses to grappling with an alcohol dependency issue.

"She's really battlesome, yet Jolina Mennen is uploading a video, talking openly about her excessive drinking issues for the first time. This revelation is her attempt to rejuvenate herself post her participation in the jungle camp."

"I'm being straight-up, I never wanted to create this video," confesses social media influencer Jolina Mennen, at the start of a seven-minute long YouTube video. Struggling to keep her emotions in check, she breaks down as she admits that her alcohol consumption has been out of control. The talented 32-year-old, known for her open and vibrant personality in the 2023 RTL jungle camp, shares her hardships through tears. She confides that her life took a turn for the worse at the start of 2020. Despite being professionally successful, her collaboration with a renowned beauty brand, she felt a sense of loss of direction.

However, things went awry when she realized that she could no longer handle alcohol. It wasn't the frequency, but the intensity that was causing her concern. It reached a point where she felt she had lost herself.

After experiencing a "terrible night" in 2022, Mennen decided to quit alcohol entirely. "I felt fantastic, really fantastic, even. I ran a marathon, focused on myself, everything was going really well," she reminisces in her video. However, in 2023, she participated in "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!". Her husband accompanied her to Australia, but they soon parted ways after eleven years of marriage. The separation was a turning point for Mennen, who dealt with the heartbreak and felt like a failure. "My relationship was my foundation," she says. The breakup left her feeling unstable, leading to a relapse in her alcohol consumption.

She had a "weak moment" and started drinking again after seven months of sobriety. She believes she did this to numb her pain and avoid confronting her broken past. "It happened once, it happened twice, it happened three times. And at some point, I should have said 'Okay, I get it.' But I didn't," she admits. The problem wasn't how often she drank, but how much she consumed during these relapses.

Opening up about her drinking problems as a fresh start

"I don't expect this video to stir up compassion. People will talk about it regardless. That's just what happens. But for me, this is a significant step towards recovery," explains Mennen the reason behind her public confession.

She was apprehensive about publishing the video, but she also wondered, "What if there's something beautiful waiting for me on the other side of my fear, and I just need to overcome it?"

She has been sober for two months now. "And I know I can do it. I mean, I did it for seven months before. This time, it will be longer." The phase of self-harm is over.

"Jolina Mennen's courageous decision to discuss her drinking issues in a seven-minute YouTube video marks a significant shift in her life," stated a renowned journalist covering the entertainment industry. "The revealing video, which has garnered a considerable amount of attention, is a testament to her commitment to regaining control over her life and advocating for mental health awareness through 'The entertainment' medium."

