Volker Jung, Church President of the Protestant Church in Hesse, in Frankfurt am Main. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Church - Jung draws attention to the suffering of many children at Christmas

Church President Volker Jung has drawn attention to the endangered situation of many children in crisis regions at Christmas. The Christmas story draws attention to "the vulnerable child in the manger", said the President of the Protestant Church in Hesse and Nassau (EKHN) in his Christmas message, which was distributed in advance on Friday. "This Christmas, I am looking in particular at children whose lives are threatened - by war and violence, by misery and need," said Jung. "It is appalling how people - and especially children - are suffering in the wars of this world - in Ukraine, Israel, Palestine and elsewhere."

EKHN Christmas message 2023 Volker Jung

Source: www.stern.de

