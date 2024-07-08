June was the hottest June worldwide since records began

June was, according to EU Earth Observation program Copernicus's reports, the hottest worldwide since records began. This means that a temperature record was set for the 13th consecutive month, researchers announced on Monday. "This is more than just a statistical oddity, and it illustrates the great and ongoing change in our climate," explained Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo.

In terms of the year as a whole, the global average temperature was "the highest ever recorded," Copernicus stated. It was 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era. While the thermometer in June remained near or even below seasonal averages in Western Europe, many other regions of the world experienced exceptional temperatures: In Saudi Arabia, over 1300 people died during the Hajj pilgrimage, where temperatures reached up to 51.8 degrees Celsius. The Acropolis in Greece had to be closed in mid-June due to temperatures over 44 degrees. In Mexico and the USA, there was a deadly heatwave through early June.

In northern China, including Beijing, people were complaining about temperatures over 40 degrees. Meanwhile, the southern part of the country was hit by flooding. Kenya, Afghanistan, and Germany also experienced catastrophic flooding - another phenomenon that is being intensified globally by climate warming, which increases maximum humidity and potential rain intensity.

The meteorological service in northern China anticipated that the scorching temperatures would persist further into July, setting new weather records. Looking ahead, researchers are predicting that June's temperature record might not be the last one this year, given the ongoing climate change trends.

