Mülheim an der Ruhr - Jump onto hood: Man saves himself from car attack
A man in Mülheim an der Ruhr saved himself from a suspected car attack by a friend in a cinematic manner. The 31-year-old jumped onto the hood of the approaching car and was not trapped, police reported on Wednesday. He only suffered minor injuries. The 26-year-old suspect fled after the attack, but was later arrested.
According to preliminary investigations, the attacker is said to have suddenly driven towards the 31-year-old from a parking space. The public prosecutor's office has applied for an arrest warrant for attempted murder, according to the statement. In addition, the suspect is said to have no driving license. A possible motive for the 26-year-old was not mentioned. There was a "previous relationship between the men, which could be the background to the crime", it was only said.
Source: www.stern.de