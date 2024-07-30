- July weather: Germany high and low in Saxony

In Saxony, the German Weather Service (DWD) recorded both the highest and lowest temperature values in Germany during July. In Bad Muskau, it was the warmest in the country at 34.8 degrees Celsius, according to initial evaluations by the DWD from its approximately 2,000 measuring stations (as of July 29). However, towards the end of the month, temperatures in the Free State plummeted significantly: In Deutschneudorf-Brüderwiese (Erzgebirgskreis), a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius was recorded nationwide on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.

On average, Saxony was warmer than the rest of Germany at 19.3 degrees Celsius (compared to 18.9 degrees Celsius). This value was more than two degrees above the internationally recognized reference period of 1961 to 1990 (17.2 degrees Celsius). The 6 to 10 hot days in East Saxony with at least 30 degrees Celsius contributed to this. Days with tropical nights, having a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, were the exception.

On average, 71 liters of rain per square meter fell, which is roughly the same as the reference period (69 liters). In contrast, North Saxony was relatively dry with 20 to 40 liters per square meter. The sun shone for 251 hours, exceeding the reference period's target (210 hours) by almost a fifth.

