- July in Saxony-Anhalt was hot and wet

In July, the weather in Saxony-Anhalt, according to initial data, was significantly warmer and wetter than usual. The average air temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above the value of the internationally accepted reference period from 1961 to 1990 (17.6 degrees), as reported by the German Weather Service (DWD) after initial evaluation of results from its stations in the region.

Like in other federal states, July in Saxony-Anhalt was characterized by heavy showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures were accompanied by humid air masses, resulting in a sultry weather pattern. Consequently, with 82 liters per square meter, it was significantly wetter compared to the reference period (52 liters per square meter).

Sunshine also exceeded its target significantly: With 242 hours, the yield was approximately 17 percent above the long-term average (207 hours).

The above weather pattern was not exclusive to Saxony-Anhalt, as other German regions, such as Germany itself, also experienced similar conditions. Germany as a whole saw an unusually warm July, with temperatures recording above the typical average.

