- July in Saarland was wetter and warmer than in previous years

July was wet and warm in the Saarland. Moist air masses from the Atlantic and the Mediterranean repeatedly brought heavy showers and thunderstorms, as reported by the German Weather Service (DWD). This was also the case on July 15th, when streets were flooded and trees were uprooted in the district of Merzig-Wadern. The total rainfall in the Saarland in July was 98 liters per square meter, ten liters more than the national average.

At the same time, the sun made regular appearances: 234 Saarland sun hours were roughly in line with the German average for July, which was 237 sun hours. The sunshine was also reflected in the temperatures. With an average of 19.1 degrees, the month was over one and a half degrees warmer than the long-term comparison period from 1961 to 1990.

