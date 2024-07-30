- July in Berlin and Brandenburg the warmest in Germany

In no other federal state was it as warm on average in July as in Berlin and Brandenburg. In the capital, the average temperature was 19.9 degrees Celsius, and in Brandenburg, it was 19.5 degrees, as reported by the German Weather Service. All hours of the day, including nighttime temperatures, are included in the calculation. Nationwide, the average was 18.9 degrees.

In both federal states, the average temperature was 1.6 degrees above the internationally accepted reference period of 1961 to 1990. Comparing with these long-term values allows for an assessment of long-term climate change, as explained by the DWD.

Above-average number of sunny hours

In Berlin, there were approximately 256 sunny hours, which is above average, according to the DWD. July was much too hot, despite the weather being less summer-like at the beginning of the month. "But it wasn't just much warmer and sunnier than average; there was also a lot of precipitation," explained the DWD. On average, it was 100 liters per square meter. There were very few dry days, according to the reports.

Brandenburg had approximately 258 sunny hours, making it the sunniest federal state in July. At the same time, there was a significant amount of rain: 93 liters per square meter, which is significantly more than the average for the years 1961 to 1990 (54 liters per square meter), according to the DWD. The heavy rainfall was due to repeated thunderstorms that swept across the federal state.

The monthly values are preliminary. The data for the last two days of the month were based on forecasts.

