July brings some midsummer to Germany

Finally, July brings some real summer heat to Germany. On this Tuesday, temperatures in almost the entire country are expected to reach the 30-degree mark, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach. It will be cloudy and a bit cooler in the northwest. Elsewhere, meteorologists anticipate a lot of sunshine and peak temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius along the Upper Rhine. A low risk of thunderstorms is forecasted along the Alps, mainly in the Allgäu region.

However, a cold front approaches from the west starting from Wednesday night, reaching the eastern part of Germany by the end of the day. This front will bring clouds and thunderstorms, which could result in heavy rain according to the forecast.

Temperatures will initially remain high: "While temperatures in the west will reach up to 27 degrees Celsius in slightly cooler air, it will still be up to 32 degrees Celsius in the east before the cold front," explained DWD meteorologist Christian Herold about the weather on Wednesday.

