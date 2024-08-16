- Juliane Köhler: Red carpet is "strenuous"

Actress Juliane Köhler ("Nowhere in Africa") prefers to stay out of the limelight outside of her roles. "Fame, publicity, and red carpets are not the driving forces behind my career," she told the "New Osnabruecker Zeitung" (NOZ). Instead, she is motivated by content, the 59-year-old said.

"I enjoy it when I like a material, when I find the role interesting," said the actress from Göttingen. "The rest is mainly stressful for me – I've never been able to enjoy being celebrated like some of my colleagues do. That's probably because I'm such a shy type. I don't want to present myself as Juliane, but as the character I'm playing. Then I'm not shy anymore. When I can portray a character, I'm completely self-assured. But red carpets are just exhausting, they weigh on me."

New Movie "Sunny Places"

Her shyness was, in Köhler's opinion, also the reason why she was rejected by nine acting schools in Germany before she studied acting in New York.

Köhler will soon be seen in the film "Sunny Places" by Aaron Arens (release date: August 22). The film tells the story of a family that unexpectedly comes together in their vacation home on Lanzarote. "Beautiful memories meet quirky family anecdotes, old love meets new circumstances – and conflicts that have been simmering for a long time begin to escalate," the film's announcement stated.

