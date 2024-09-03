- Juliane Huwe designated as the fresh Chancellor at the University of Greifswald

Juliane Huwe, a renowned legal expert, has been officially appointed as the new head honcho at the University of Greifswald. The Minister of Science, Bettina Martin from the SPD, handed over Huwe's appointment letter in Schwerin.

As mentioned by the university earlier, Huwe is reportedly the first Chancellor since the institution's inception in 1456. In her new role, Huwe will reportedly handle budgeting, personnel management, and procurement issues, as well as student counseling, examinations, and international relations, according to Martin. It seems Huwe has been fulfilling these responsibilities on an interim basis already.

