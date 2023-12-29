Actress - Judy Winter is not thinking about retirement

Actress Judy Winter ("And Jimmy Went to the Rainbow", "Club Las Piranjas") wants to stay in the business despite her approaching 80th birthday. She will continue until she can't go on any longer, the artist told the German Press Agency in Berlin. "It's also exciting to work and to put yourself in a different role." Acting is not just about learning the lines, but also about body language, which changes.

Winter lives in Berlin and celebrates her 80th birthday on January 4. She gratefully accepts her age. "I'm really not afraid. I've lived, I'm still alive and I can only thank myself that I'm still doing so well". In addition to her career as an actress, she is also active as a voice actress - for example as the German voice of Hollywood star Jane Fonda.

Source: www.stern.de