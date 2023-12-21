Actress - Judy Winter celebrates Christmas with friends without presents

Actress Judy Winter (79) wants to take it easy at Christmas. "There will probably be seven or eight of me celebrating with my son and friends, in a small group," Winter ("And Jimmy Went to the Rainbow", "Club Las Piranjas") told the German Press Agency.

"I don't like it when parties are so big because then you can hardly talk to each other." Instead, she likes it when it's quieter. She has been celebrating with friends for years. "We don't want to give each other presents and take part in the commercialism," said the actress, who turns 80 at the beginning of January.

Source: www.stern.de