Judith Williams advises in the final with

One day before Christmas, the finale of the ninth season of"The Masked Singer" will take place on ProSieben. On December 23 at 8:15 p.m., the secret will be revealed as to which stars are in the remaining four costumes. Judith Williams (52) will be the guest of honor this time, creating a surprise. Many viewers thought she was under one of the masks.

So does her appearance on the show mean that the trained opera singer is not the troll after all? In any case, it is certain that she will be joining the Ruth Moschner (47) and Rick Kavanian (52) guessing team. The station announced this in a press release on December 20. In addition to the troll, the Lulatsch, the Mustang and the ice princess also have to be unmasked.

In addition to Judith Williams, ProSieben has announced another celebrity guest for the final: Swiss singer Luca Hänni (29) will be returning as Shoebill. He won the previous season in May 2023 with this costume. There will also be a reunion with the stars of the current season who have been eliminated so far: Tim Bendzko (38) alias Klaus Claus, singer Katja Ebstein (78) as Okapi, model Eva Padberg (43) as Fire Extinguisher, TV star Jenke von Wilmsdorff (58) as Mars Mouse and actor Uwe Ochsenknecht (67) alias Kiwi.

Presenter Matthias Opdenhövel (53) will host the final as usual. He has hosted the show since season one, which ran in summer 2019.

