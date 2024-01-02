Ludwigshafen on the Rhine - Judiciary resumes investigations after 2008 fire

Almost 16 years after a house fire in Ludwigshafen (Palatinate) that left nine people dead, the public prosecutor's office has reopened the investigation. "This step was taken on the basis of information", said the senior public prosecutor Hubert Ströber on Tuesday in Frankenthal. "If we have new findings, we will of course pursue these matters with an open mind." Ströber did not want to make any predictions about the further course of the investigation.

SWR had reported that the new information had been triggered by a documentary by the broadcaster. An informant had seen it and come forward - according to the report, two men in a Turkish prison were said to have talked about the fire. Ströber said that he did not contradict this.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de