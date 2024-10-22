Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe following

Judicial Body Criticizes Russia's Arbitrary Implementation of the "Agent Law"

Curtailed Operations of Non-Governmental Organizations

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights is currently dealing with the climate-related...
The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights is currently dealing with the climate-related lawsuit filed by youthful petitioners.

Judicial Body Criticizes Russia's Arbitrary Implementation of the "Agent Law"

Russia has infringed upon human rights with its "foreign agent" legislation, as per a judgment by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The statutes are labeling and incompatible with the freedom of expression, the judges in Strasbourg concluded.

The law doesn't, contrary to Moscow's assertions, ensure national security; instead, it's used as a tool to intimidate and penalize. Over 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the prohibited Memorial group in Russia, lodged the complaint.

In 2012, Russia implemented a law that obliged NGOs to register as "foreign agents" due to their alleged political activities and external funding. Based on the law, which was tightened most recently in 2022, NGOs have faced severe penalties and fines, or even dissolution, for years.

The ECtHR had rendered a similar decision two years prior. Nevertheless, the influence of the present ruling is expected to be constrained: Russia doesn't acknowledge the court's judgments. The nation was expelled from the Council of Europe due to its persistent aggression against Ukraine since February 2022.

As a consequence, it is no longer a part of the European Convention on Human Rights, which the court is charged with enforcing. However, the court can still adjudicate on occurrences that took place within six months following the exclusion. The ECtHR and the Council of Europe are separate entities from the EU.

The Europeans, in their observation, noted that the following ruling from the ECtHR in 2012 also addressed Russia's "foreign agent" legislation. Despite the repeated judgments against it, Russia continues to disregard the ECtHR's decisions.

Read also:

Comments

Related

This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Various Financial Statements Keep Investors in a State of Uncertainty
Economy

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public