Judge rejects additional court hearing requested by Baldwin

2 min read
Alec Baldwin and his spouse Hilaria attend the US Open in August.
Following the dropping of charges against Alec Baldwin in July, over the fatal incident on the "Rust" set, a judge turned down a request to re-try the case.

Tears flowed down Baldwin's face after the unexpected dismissal, but there was a chance the case could be reopened. However, this attempt was denied by the judge as per US entertainment news sources. Yet, the case isn't completely put to rest.

On October 2021'sset of "Rust", the Western film, Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was tragically shot with a live round released from a revolver by Baldwin, then 66. Director Joel Souza was also injured. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was given a 18-month prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter in April. Similarly, Baldwin was charged with this offense.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer explained her ruling in July by alleging that the prosecution suppressed evidence from the defense. On March 31st, she dismissed a motion for a retrial, as reported by "Variety". The court found that there were no convincing reasons to grant the motion for a retrial.

"Rust" to Make its Debut Soon

Lead prosecutor Kari Morrissey has indicated her intention to appeal this decision to a higher court. "Deadline" also mentions Morrissey's intention to bring the appeal.

In early October, it was disclosed that the Western would have its world premiere at the Camerimage Festival in Poland in November. As stated on the festival's website, "Camerimage will pay tribute to Halyna Hutchins' memory, a Ukrainian cinematographer who had become part of their family, and remind the world of her legacy."

Despite the judge's decision to deny a retrial for Alec Baldwin in the "Rust" set incident, the lead prosecutor Kari Morrissey intends to appeal this decision to a higher court. The Hollywood-produced Western film, "Rust," is set to make its debut soon at the Camerimage Festival in Poland, where it will pay tribute to the memory of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

