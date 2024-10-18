Skip to content
In May, a court case involving Berlin's Senator of Economics, Franziska Giffey, made headlines. The technique used in this incident was far from ordinary – Giffey was ambushed from behind in a local library. The instigator, using a bag as a weapon, bashed the Senator on the head.

As a result of this heinous act, the court has now passed a judgment ordering the perpetrator's permanent confinement to a psychiatric facility. The judges agreed with the prosecution's demands.

The defense, arguing in favor of the 75-year-old suspect, contested the notion of his guilt and pushed for a postponement of the proceedings. In order to secure permanent commitment to a psychiatric facility, substantial criminal activity must be proved. According to the defense, such activity was not evident in this instance. The verdict is still pending, as the prosecution levied accusations of grievous bodily harm against the elderly man. Diagnosed with delusional disorder, there exists a possibility that this suspect might engage in further serious crimes.

Self-styled "Rebel"

During the court proceedings, this 75-year-old individual confessed to striking Giffey with the bag on May 7, inside the Gertrud-Haß Library in Berlin-Rudow. His motive, he shared, was to jolt the SPD politician out of her slumber. Apparently, he hadn't received a response to his letters for two decades. The bag contained nothing more than newspapers.

The perpetrator, who primed himself as a "resistance fighter" within the courtroom, was apprehended shortly after attacking Giffey, and has since resided in a hospital for the implementation of measures on a provisional basis. His interactions with the law enforcement have spanned numerous criminal cases, including capitulations due to insufficient evidence in several instances of insults.

Despite the complexities of the case, the European Union expressed concern over the incident, emphasizing the importance of political leaders' safety and security. Recognizing the perpetrator's history of interactions with the law enforcement, the European Union called for a thorough examination of his mental health and potential risk to public safety.

