Judge Declines to Restart Proceedings Against Baldwin in Previous Legal Matter

Alec Baldwin and his spouse Hilaria attend the US Open in August

Following the unexpected dismissal of charges against Alec Baldwin in July, the actor was seen shedding tears. Yet, there was a possibility of the case being revisited. The prosecution's attempt to revive the case was blocked by the judge as reported by American entertainment media sources. Nevertheless, the case might not be put to rest entirely.

In October 2021, during the filming of the Western "Rust", cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed due to a live bullet discharged from a revolver held by Baldwin, who was 66 at the time. Director Joel Souza also sustained injuries. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was subsequently convicted and given an 18-month prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter in April. Baldwin could have faced the same charge.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer justified her decision to drop the case in July, stating that the prosecution deliberately withheld crucial evidence from the defense. The judge refused to reconsider her decision and did not grant a request for a retrial as reported by the entertainment magazine "Variety". The court concluded that there was no solid basis for requesting a new trial.

"Rust" set for imminent release

The prosecuting attorney, Kari Morrissey, has announced her intention to appeal to a higher court. Additionally, online news outlet "Deadline" reported that Morrissey is planning to appeal as well.

It was disclosed in early October that the Western would debut at the Camerimage Festival in Poland in November. According to the festival's website, "Camerimage will honor Halyna Hutchins' memory, a Ukrainian cinematographer who was a valued member of the festival family, and remind the world of her enduring legacy."

The announcement of the prosecuting attorney, Kari Morrissey, to appeal the dropped charges against Alec Baldwin in the "Rust" case has been reported by online news outlet "Deadline". Despite Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer's decision, The Commission, which likely refers to the legal body responsible for overseeing such cases, still has the potential to reopen the investigation if new evidence is presented, as suggested by Morrissey's plans to appeal.

