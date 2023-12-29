"Star Wars" outlook for 2024 - Jude Law conquers a galaxy far, far away

"Star Wars" will not be returning to cinemas in 2024, but fans can enjoy new series at home. While production on planned cinema blockbusters is probably underway in the background, the Disney+ streaming service will be releasing these series in the coming months:

"Skeleton Crew"

One of the confirmed "Star Wars" highlights on Disney+ is set to be "Skeleton Crew" in 2024. The TV show tells the story of four children who get lost in the vastness of the galaxy and try to find their way home. According to media reports, the plot is set in the era of the New Republic. Hollywood star Jude Law (50) plays the leading role alongside the young stars. The "Star Wars" masterminds Jon Favreau (57) and Dave Filoni (49) are involved as executive producers and could combine "Skeleton Crew" with the planned"Mandalorian" film.

"The Acolyte"

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" is also firmly scheduled for 2024 on Disney+. The streaming service describes the series as a mystery thriller "that takes viewers into a galaxy of dark secrets and burgeoning dark side powers during the final days of the High Republic era". A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes. According to media reports, they uncover a Sith conspiracy. The upcoming series will apparently be told at least partly from the perspective of the legendary Jedi counterparts. Amandla Stenberg (25) will take on the leading role.

"Andor" season 2?

However, season two of the series "Andor" has not yet been officially announced for 2024. The first episodes of the acclaimed series starring Diego Luna (43) were shown in the fall of 2022. It was initially said that the upcoming season could premiere in summer or fall 2024. It is not known whether the Hollywood strikes have delayed the new stories about the hero Cassian Andor.

"The Bad Batch" season 3?

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is also coming back - the third season about the clone unit 99 is set to be the last for the animated series. The new episodes were planned for 2024. However, no date has yet been confirmed.

Production of the new films could move forward in 2024

Even if no "Star Wars" film comes to the big screen in the coming months, one or two films are likely to start production. Three new film projects were discussed at the Star Wars Celebration in London in spring 2023.

According to media reports, one of them will be "Dawn Of The Jedi" and will be set in the era before the Old Republic, over 25,000 years before the events of the Skywalker saga. It will apparently revolve around the origins of the Jedi Order and the first Jedi. The film will be directed by James Mangold (59).

The second new "Star Wars" film comes from Dave Filoni, the creator of "The Clone Wars", "Star Wars Rebels" and "The Mandalorian". The film is said to represent the climax of the "Mandalorian" story and could be a crossover of the series "The Mandalorian", "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Ahsoka".

The third 'Star Wars' film to be announced is 'New Jedi Order'. It is reportedly set 15 years after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Daisy Ridley (31) returns as Rey Skywalker. The film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (45). It could be the first of the three films to be released in cinemas, in 2025 at the earliest.

