International Elite Soccer Competition - journeying from Milan to Madrid presents a challenging matchup for RB Leipzig

The previous year, someone might've referred to Leipzig as a "tough group": They were paired against some seriously challenging opponents in the revamped Champions League. The Saxons will engage with FC Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Celtic Glasgow, Aston Villa, and Sturm Graz in the new league phase. The action commences on September 17, with specific schedules to be unveiled by Saturday.

For the first time, the draw was orchestrated by a computer. Post Leipzig being picked out of the hat, renowned figure Cristiano Ronaldo hit a large Champions League emblem in Monaco, allowing the software to take over the rest.

"Absolutely impartial" Rose

Instead of proceeding in groups, all 36 teams will square off against eight opponents in a league. Leipzig will welcome Liverpool, Juve, Sporting, and Villa in their home turf. Their journey to Inter, Madrid, Celtic, and Graz will necessitate travels. The league phase will unfold until January. The top eight teams in the standings will progress to the knockout stage of 16. The clubs positioned 9 to 24 will engage in a new knockout phase for advancement.

Trainer Marco Rose displayed an uncertain stance regarding the new format. "I'm entering this utterly impartial. I'd like to observe it, feel it. Then, I can offer my thoughts on how it went," shared the 47-year-old. He is yet to grasp "the feel of confronting eight distinct opponents, playing four times at home, four times away, then we have a giant table."

Barcelona failed to obtain "their request"

The desire of Rose and players like Peter Gulacsi and Benjamin Henrichs was to pair with FC Barcelona under Hansi Flick. This wish remains unfulfilled for the Leipzigers, yet they managed to avoid another clash with Manchester City. "It doesn't have to be Pep once more. Perhaps not Real Madrid either," voiced Rose. The computer brought him satisfaction.

However, they will again traverse to Glasgow to face Celtic FC. Leipzig has already competed against the Scots in the Champions League and the Europa League. A brief reunion with Aston Villa awaits them. RB faced the English club from Birmingham during their preparation in New York. In early August, André Silva and Lois Openda notched the goals in a 2:0 triumph.

