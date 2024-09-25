Jordan Chiles' legal representatives claim that documentary evidence reveals that the justification for taking away her bronze medal boils down to a 'factual inaccuracy'.

The most recent petition requests the Swiss Federal Supreme Court to re-examine the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) proceedings, as claimed by Chiles' lawyers. They assert that CAS overlooked significant proof in its initial evaluation. Located in Switzerland, CAS serves as a platform for resolving disputes within the sporting world.

Chiles' legal team claims they possess video and audio recordings that bolster her case. According to them, these recordings reveal a critical factual error made by CAS and the unfairness of granting Chiles minimal time to prepare for her hearing.

In a statement sent to CNN on Tuesday, Chiles' attorneys stated, "CAS removed Chiles' bronze medal based on their conclusion that Chiles' coach was four seconds late in inquiring about the score correction. However, the newly-surfaced evidence shows that the inquiry was timely."

CAS has yet to comment on the matter, as reported by CNN.

Chiles lost her initial Olympic medal after the Romanian gymnastics team challenged the decision to revise her score in the floor exercise at CAS.

The controversy originated following Chiles' performance in the floor final in Paris. Romanian gymnast Ana Bǎrbosu was initially considered the bronze medalist, but Chiles delivered an exceptional performance and managed to avoid major mistakes, earning a score of 13.666, placing her fifth. Chiles' coaches submitted an inquiry to contest the difficulty score assigned by the judges, and their challenge was successful with an additional .1 points added, securing the bronze medal for Chiles with a score of 13.766.

An international outcry ensued, leading to the Romanian prime minister threatening to boycott the Olympics' closing ceremony in protest of Bǎrbosu's treatment.

The Romanians disputed the validity of Chiles' challenge, claiming it was made past the one-minute deadline following the judges' scores' posting. The Court of Arbitration for Sport concluded that the challenge was made four seconds past the designated time and reversed Chiles' score to 13.666, pushing her back to fifth place.

As a result, the bronze medal was awarded to Bǎrbosu.

Recently, Chiles filed another petition, following an earlier filing on September 16, where she opted to challenge CAS's decision at the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has expressed their commitment to supporting Chiles and securing the recognition she deserves, stating, "Given the numerous errors and oversights by CAS in handling the case and overlooking evidential support for Chiles' rightful Bronze victory, we are determined to ensure she receives the recognition she deserves. Our unwavering commitment to truth in this matter remains steadfast."

Chiles' lawyers believe the new evidence will significantly impact the sports world's perception of the CAS's decision. The USOPC's support for Chiles is fueled by their belief in the importance of fairness and accuracy in sport.

