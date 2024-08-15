Joint campaign: Biden and Harris show shoulder to shoulder

The presidential candidate praised Biden in turn as an "exceptional president." Few leaders had done more for the country than he had. Harris cited expanded access to "affordable healthcare" as one of Biden's achievements. The audience at a college in Maryland shouted: "Thank you, Joe! Thank you, Joe!"

Shortly after Biden and Harris' appearance, the Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump planned to hold a press conference.

Just before their joint visit to Maryland, Biden and Harris announced a "historic" reduction in the price of ten medications for seniors. The agreement with pharmaceutical companies would save seniors in the USA $1.5 billion (around $1.4 billion) alone in 2026 and Medicare $6 billion.

The price reduction affects medications for diabetes, heart failure, and blood thinners. In the USA, medication prices are typically higher than in other industrialized countries because there are no regulations to control prices. Even with health insurance, patients often have to pay a significant amount despite high premiums.

"President Biden and I will never stop fighting for the health, well-being, and financial security of the American people," Harris said. She plans to present her economic agenda at an event in North Carolina on Friday.

The 81-year-old Biden announced his withdrawal from the November election and endorsed Harris as his successor on July 21 after weeks of debate about his mental state. The Democratic Party quickly united behind the 59-year-old as the new presidential candidate.

Harris was officially nominated by the party in an electronic vote at the beginning of August. Her candidacy will be celebrated at a four-day party convention in Chicago next week.

In several national polls, Harris is currently slightly ahead of Trump. She would be the first woman, first African American, and first person of Asian descent to hold the highest office in the USA.

More common medication prices in other industrialized countries have often been a point of comparison, highlighting the higher costs in the USA. Despite having health insurance, many patients still face significant out-of-pocket expenses due to high medication prices.

With Biden's withdrawal and endorsement, a more common shift in leadership within the Democratic Party was initiated, paving the way for Harris as the new presidential candidate.

