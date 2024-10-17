"Join the conflict at home": Media crew joins advanced Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle team

15:27 France Delivers New Kamikaze Drones to Ukraine, Successfully TestedFrance delivers newly constructed kamikaze drones to Ukraine, as confirmed by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The drones, developed by the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, have undergone successful tests, with France ordering 2000 units, as reported by "La Voix du Nord" relying on earlier Defense Ministry information. The drones have an operational duration of 45 minutes and can locate, identify, and eliminate both stationary and moving targets within a 5-kilometer radius. Initially, 100 of these remotely controlled explosive devices are set to be delivered to Ukraine. These drones are expected to significantly aid the Caesar howitzers supplied by France to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: Zelensky's Situation Deserves Attention - "NATO Lacks a Strategy"Security expert Joachim Weber shares his perspective on the current situation in Zelensky's "victory plan." Although most of its central demands are unrealistic, they hold importance from Ukraine's standpoint, and NATO should promptly consider alternative strategies to respond, according to Weber.

14:38 Draft Law Proposed to Ban 'Refusal Propaganda' in RussiaRussian lawmakers have proposed a bill to ban "propaganda of children refusal." In a unanimous vote during the first reading, the lawmakers passed the bill, as seen in the parliament's live broadcast. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urged support for the ban, stating that "a war is underway on the ideological front." If enacted, the law would regulate online content, media, advertising, films, and other public platforms. Violators would face fines of up to 3,800 euros for individuals and 5 million rubles for companies. Russia is grappling with an aging population and low birth rates, with demographic concerns worsened by the military conflict in Ukraine. Nationalist figures and the Russian Orthodox Church promote "traditional values" as a means of counteracting Western liberal ideals and addressing Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Church Conflict in Ukraine Leads to ViolenceFollowing the military governor's decision to transfer the St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkassy to a different denomination, enraged supporters of Moscow's Patriarch stormed the church, leading to violent clashes. Several people sustained injuries.

13:54 Zelensky Proposes 'Pressure for Peace' in BrusselsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks the backing of EU leaders for his strategy to overcome Russia. In Brussels, Zelensky proposes utilizing "pressure for peace" by stationing appropriate missile systems in Ukraine from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the US.

13:25 Imprisoned American Allegedly Abused in RussiaRecent reports have surfaced suggesting that American citizen Stephen Hubbard, convicted of allegedly serving as a mercenary for Ukraine, is being subjected to continuous abuse in Russian detention centers. Inmates, including Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychyko, claim that Hubbard is being beaten, starved, and subjected to electric shocks and forced sexual acts. Hubbard was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison this month.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Russian Ghost Fleet Posed Threat to Marine EnvironmentsAn international investigation reveals that a substantial Russian oil transportation fleet, consisting of over 600 ships, has been causing environmental harm, resulting from major spills in at least 9 incidents. The fleet's obscure ownership and poor maintenance make it challenging to hold responsible parties accountable in case of accidents or incidents. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard calls the situation a "significant threat" to marine environments, while Isaac Levi, an expert on Europe-Russia relations, warns that the ongoing oil spills and the risk of oil slicks constitute a "ticking bomb."

12:23 Ukraine Solicits International Support to Remove LandminesUkraine is actively trying to clear contaminated areas filled with landmines and other explosive remnants of war by seeking international aid. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Julia Svyrydenko emphasizes the need for support at an international mine clearance conference in Lausanne, attending along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Large swathes of Ukraine's territory are contaminated with thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance, left behind by both Russia and Ukraine.

11:58 Moscow Reacts Calmly to Zelensky's 'Victory Plan'Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan," Moscow remains undeterred and maintains a declamatory tone, portraying its military offensive in Ukraine as a success. However, criticisms are arising even among hardline nationalists like Girkin, who labels the situation as a "strategic defeat," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

Ukrainian coal production could potentially decrease by half if Russian troops manage to seize a significant coal mine situated near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, as per information provided by Reuters. The mine in question is a major producer of a unique type of coal utilized in coke production, which plays a significant role in steel manufacturing. This coal mine is the second most profitable revenue source for Ukraine after agriculture, and trade data indicates that metal exports during the first eight months of the year amounted to almost $2 billion.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, which is the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is situated 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. This mine supplies coal specifically for coke production, which is essential in steelmaking and is the second-largest source of income for Ukraine after agriculture, according to Reuters. The region surrounding Pokrovsk has been a site of significant conflict for several months, serving as the primary focus of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk plays a crucial role as a logistics hub for the Ukrainian military forces. According to trade data, exports of steel products throughout the first eight months of 2024 were close to $2 billion.

11:05 Zelenskyy on his way to Brussels: "The top priority now is additional protection for Ukraine before winter"

Before the start of the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges for additional aid to support his nation's "victory plan." He emphasizes that the most pressing concern now is the reinforcement of Ukraine's defenses before winter. This information was shared by Zelenskyy in a video message he posted on Telegram ahead of the EU summit. The Ukrainian president is expected to discuss his "victory plan" with his European counterparts during this meeting.

11:05 Australia contributes dozens of Abrams tanks to Kyiv

Australia agrees to donate 49 of its M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles reveals that the majority of the U.S.-made M1A1 tanks, estimated to be worth around $150 million, will be handed over to Ukraine - following Ukraine's request made several months ago. In February, Marles had stated that this option was not under consideration by the Australian government.

10:15 "A close encounter never seen before" - Tank demolishes Russian military transport

A Ukrainian tank managed to destroy an enemy military transport in the Russian region of Kursk from a relatively short distance. The incident was captured in several videos, which show a Russian armored vehicle being struck by a shell from a tank's cannon, just a few meters away. Shortly after the initial strike, a second Ukrainian tank fired another shot at the wreckage left behind by the Russian military vehicle. According to the Forbes report, the Ukrainian forces involved included two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. U.S. General Mark Hertling described the engagement as "the closest tank confrontation I've ever witnessed."

09:52 Russian air strikes affect Syria: Ten civilians killed

While the Russian military's attacks are primarily concentrated in Ukraine, they have also recently targeted northern Syria with air strikes, resulting in the death of ten civilians and 30 injuries, according to reports from local activists. Among the ten civilians who lost their lives near Idlib, a child was also among the casualties, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fourteen of the injured were children. The Observatory stated that Russian air strikes had hit a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy commander of a special unit in Moscow region killed

The deputy commander of a military special unit in the Moscow region was fatally shot in his vehicle. The incident took place just a week following his return from serving in Ukraine, according to reports from the independent Russian website "Important Stories" and other outlets. Only partial details are currently available regarding the individual who carried out the attack and the motive behind it.

08:55 Russian extremist views unsatisfactory progress in offensive campaign

Prisoner and Russian extremist Igor Girkin suggests that his country is not experiencing any successes in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Girkin is convinced that the offensive campaign launched during the summer and autumn has fallen short of its objectives. He also believes that there will be no progress before the so-called "mud season." Girkin even predicts a "strategic military defeat." The Russian offensive in Kharkiv has reportedly stalled, while the campaign in the Donetsk region has only managed to push back Ukrainian positions, without making any significant headway on the front line. To counter the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region, the Russian forces would require their reserves. The Ukrainian defense has proven to be highly effective, successfully repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, launching counterattacks with force, preserving reserves, and maintaining morale within the military and the civilian population.

08:23 Dozens of Russian drones targets Ukraine

Ukraine continues to face drone attacks from Russia. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, with 27 drones also being likely disrupted by electronic countermeasures. Two drones allegedly veered off towards Belarus. However, five drones are said to have struck infrastructure in regions near the battlefront. Attacks on energy infrastructure have also been reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties have been recorded, as reported by regional governor Vitaliy Kim. However, several areas have experienced power outages.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo's Security Director DetainedThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has apprehended, as stated, one of the security leaders of the state energy company Ukrenergo. He is accused of endorsing the Russian invasion, doubting the existence of an autonomous Ukrainian state, and commending the murder of civilians. He also allegedly disclosed information concerning the repercussions of assaults on essential infrastructure. Ukrenergo stated on Telegram that they have temporarily suspended one of their employees in connection with this matter: "Statements justifying Russian aggression are intolerable to the Ukrenergo team," they mentioned. Ukrenergo also highlighted that nine of their employees have been killed during their tasks by Russian attacks, and another eleven are at the front. If found guilty, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and the confiscation of his assets.

07:23 US Envoy Douses Zelensky's NATO AmbitionsNATO currently has no intentions of inviting Ukraine to affiliate with the alliance in the near future, according to the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America": "I believe NATO's stance on this is quite clear. We declared at the 75th anniversary summit this summer that Ukraine is on an unalterable path to membership and that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance. We are not at a stage where the alliance is contemplating an imminent invitation," Smith stated ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his "Victory Plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's NATO membership bid serving as the core concept.

06:56 White House Announces Ramstein Meet Date ChangeThe U.S. administration has rescheduled a meeting for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it online, the White House announced. This comes following a call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which additional millions of aid for Ukraine were discussed. Originally, Biden was to assemble a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a U.S.-led group comprising over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that gathers at the U.S. Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its inception in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: Advanced Russian Arms Found with HezbollahIsraeli military forces have uncovered sophisticated Russian weapons in the possession of Hezbollah militia during raids on their strongholds in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He informed the French daily "Le Figaro" that only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as stipulated by a UN resolution in 2006. "However, Hezbollah has excavated hundreds of tunnels and hiding places in this area, where we have just discovered a number of advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Establishes Tragic RecordA conference on mine disarmament in Ukraine is underway today in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most intensely mined nation in the world. Potentially, an area equivalent to twice the size of Bavaria is considered perilous, along with mined maritime areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance in Ukraine, including 300 fatalities, with 30 this year alone. More than 2,100 mine clearance experts are employed. They have examined over 1,500 square kilometers - an area the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the cost of demining the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Threat in Large Swathes of UkraineSignificant parts of Ukraine are besieged by Russian combat drones overnight. Air alerts are applicable in most regions. No reports of damage have surfaced so far. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense in the border region of Bryansk has allegedly shot down three Ukrainian drones, according to the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, on Telegram. No reports of damage or injuries have emerged.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Ammunition PlantUkraine and Lithuania are set to establish an ammunition factory jointly, the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy announced. The plant will manufacture universally-applicable RDX explosives. Construction is set to begin in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Blast in British DHL Warehouse: Probe into Potential Russia ConnectionFollowing a fire in a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are scrutinizing whether it was a Russian act of sabotage, the Guardian reports. On July 22, an explosion occurred in the warehouse, reportedly due to an explosive device inside a package that had been transported by plane. No one was harmed. In Germany, a similar incident occurred at a DHL freight center in Leipzig at the same time, with the federal prosecutor's office assuming responsibility for the investigation. Security sources suspect that it was an action initiated by Russia.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised session agenda. Zelensky presented his victory plan today, which includes a formal invitation for NATO membership.



