Johnson, the Speaker, presents temporary budget legislation, encouraging legislators to prevent a government halt.

Johnson's strategy, labeled as a limited ongoing resolution, aims to keep the government operational until December 20, with a $230 million allocation for Secret Service funding.

In his letter, the Louisiana Republican proposed that the House initiate the passage of a straightforward, three-month CR to prevent the Senate from pushing through a bill filled with billions in new expenditures and unrelated measures. The House's bill will be a minimal, straightforward CR, including only the extensions that are absolutely necessary. Although this is not the preferred choice for anyone, Johnson considers it the most practical option under the current situation.

The House failed to pass a six-month GOP funding plan on Wednesday, which included a contentious provision focusing on noncitizen voting.

Government financing is due to expire at the end of the month, and Johnson expressed in his Sunday letter that he wants to avoid a shutdown weeks before the election.

"As history has taught us and current polling shows, shutting down the government less than 40 days before a significant election would be an act of political negligence," he said. "From now until election day, I will continue to dedicate my relentless efforts and sole focus on expanding our majority for the 119th Congress."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

