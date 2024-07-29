Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Johnson and Jeffries announce members to serve on bipartisan task force to investigate Trump assassination attempt

House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday announced the members of Congress who will serve on a bipartisan task force that will investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Rep. Michael Kelly speaking at the Ireland Funds 32nd National Gala, at the National Building...
Rep. Michael Kelly speaking at the Ireland Funds 32nd National Gala, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, during the Taoiseach's visit to the US for St Patrick's Day.

Johnson and Jeffries announce members to serve on bipartisan task force to investigate Trump assassination attempt

The House task force will be made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats and will have subpoena authority.

The Republican members will be Chairman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Mark Green of Tennessee, David Joyce of Ohio, Laurel Lee of Florida, Michael Waltz of Florida, Clay Higgins of Louisiana and Pat Fallon of Texas.

The Democratic members will be Ranking Member Jason Crow of Colorado, Lou Correa of California, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Glenn Ivey of Maryland and Jared Moskowitz of Florida.

The House voted last week to create the bipartisan task force. It will issue a final report on its findings no later than December 13, 2024, “including any recommendations for legislative reforms necessary to prevent future security lapses,” according to the text of the resolution the House passed.

The creation of this task force signifies a significant involvement of politics in addressing the security lapses. The bipartisan nature of the task force indicates a collective political effort to promote national security.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public
A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest