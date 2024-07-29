Johnson and Jeffries announce members to serve on bipartisan task force to investigate Trump assassination attempt

The House task force will be made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats and will have subpoena authority.

The Republican members will be Chairman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Mark Green of Tennessee, David Joyce of Ohio, Laurel Lee of Florida, Michael Waltz of Florida, Clay Higgins of Louisiana and Pat Fallon of Texas.

The Democratic members will be Ranking Member Jason Crow of Colorado, Lou Correa of California, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Glenn Ivey of Maryland and Jared Moskowitz of Florida.

The House voted last week to create the bipartisan task force. It will issue a final report on its findings no later than December 13, 2024, “including any recommendations for legislative reforms necessary to prevent future security lapses,” according to the text of the resolution the House passed.

The creation of this task force signifies a significant involvement of politics in addressing the security lapses. The bipartisan nature of the task force indicates a collective political effort to promote national security.

