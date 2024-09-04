John McCAin's offspring is backing Harris.

John McCain's son, Jimmy McCain, recently broke ties with the Republican Party and declared his support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. In an interview with CNN, he discussed his reasons, which primarily revolve around his disapproval of Donald Trump's actions. Specifically, Jimmy criticized Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where he was accused of exploiting the occasion for political gain.

Trump, who laid a wreath at the cemetery as a tribute to U.S. soldiers killed in an Afghan suicide attack, reportedly had a confrontation with a cemetery employee during the ceremony. The military claimed that a staff member was forcefully moved aside while enforcing the cemetery's regulations. Trump's use of the event for campaign purposes was widely criticized.

Jimmy McCain, a former U.S. military serviceman, expressed his viewpoint on CNN, saying, "Anyone who serves for a long time understand that Arlington isn't about you. It's about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country." He noted that the soldiers buried at the national cemetery cannot consent to be used as a campaign backdrop.

McCain's Long-Standing Feud with Trump

John McCain, a renowned Vietnam War veteran and long-term senator from Arizona, was a prominent and influential Republican politician until his passing. He was also one of Trump's most prominent critics within the party, their relationship being marked by a deep-seated enmity. Despite McCain's demise, Trump was not invited to his funeral. In 2020, McCain's widow Cindy stood before the Democratic convention, endorsing President Joe Biden. So far, no other member of the McCain family has publicly abandoned the Republican Party.

Meghan McCain, John's daughter, expressed her affection for her family members with varying political views on her social media, stating, "I have a deep respect for the differing political beliefs among my entire family, and I love them all." She has remained loyal to her Republican roots and has no intention of voting for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in the November 5 presidential election.

The US presidential election of 2024 is a topic that Jimmy McCain, following his political shift, has voiced his stance on.

