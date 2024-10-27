John Cleese from Monty Python has no plans for relaxation.

As a former member of the iconic comedy group Monty Python, John Cleese has maintained his cult status throughout the years. And rightfully so. Despite this, he hasn't allowed himself to grow complacent. At the age of 85, he continues to work, with an uncommon motivation behind it.

Even the mention of a Monty Python sketch or the keyword "Dead Parrot," "Ministry of Silly Walks," or "Black Knight" from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" can trigger laughter among those in the know. Few have shaped British humor as profoundly as John Cleese. This coming Sunday marks the 85th birthday of the British actor and comedian.

Born in 1939 in Weston-super-Mare, England, John Cleese showed early signs of his comedic talent. A law student at the time, he joined the comedy group Monty Python, which premiered its television series "Monty Python's Flying Circus" in 1969. The group's blend of surreal humor, absurd sketches, and political satire revolutionized British television and is considered pioneering. Cleese's dry, often irritable style quickly made him a distinct presence in the troupe.

In "The Dead Parrot," he faces off with a pet shop owner who insists the recently deceased bird is merely asleep. His peculiar walk in "The Ministry of Silly Walks" is one of Monty Python's most famous scenes, as is the Black Knight who, despite losing all his limbs in battle, refuses to concede defeat: "Alright, let's call it a draw."

Cult film "Life of Brian"

Following the conclusion of the TV series, several Monty Python films were released in cinemas, including the most renowned: "Life of Brian." The satire follows a man mistakenly worshipped as the Messiah due to a series of misunderstandings, born on the same day as Jesus.

Upon its release in 1979, the film sparked controversy and was misinterpreted as blasphemous by religious groups. However, "Life of Brian" is not an attack on religion but rather a satire of political movements and religious sects. Some cinemas boycotted the film. Today, it enjoys cult status.

In addition to Monty Python, Cleese is best known for his role in the BBC series "Fawlty Towers," which aired in 1975. In it, he plays hotel owner Basil Fawlty, whose easily angered demeanor provides plenty of comedic moments. Cleese co-wrote the scripts with his first wife Connie Booth, who also appeared in "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and played the maid Polly in "Fawlty Towers."

Fawlty's line "Don't mention the war!" from the episode "The Germans" is still humorously quoted in the UK when the topic of Germany and World War II comes up.

Twice Q

In the 1980s, Cleese took on various film roles, including the fantasy film "Time Bandits" (1981), directed by Monty Python colleague Terry Gilliam, "Clockwise" (1986), and the cult comedy "A Fish Called Wanda" (1987), in which Michael Palin also starred.

Throughout his career, Cleese has taken on numerous voice roles and guest appearances, such as "Man who looks like John Cleese" in the comedy "Bullseye." In the late 1990s, he played the successor to Q in two James Bond films starring Pierce Brosnan and the house elf of Gryffindor in two Harry Potter films.

After bringing "Fawlty Towers" to the London stage this year, without appearing in it himself, he is now working with daughter Camilla on a TV reboot. Cleese aims to bring Basil Fawlty into the present - complete with all his irritants. He remains unfazed by criticism on social media.

He has been irritated by political correctness and hypersensitivity for years. "I don't believe people who lack a sense of humor should dictate what people with a sense of humor can enjoy."

Four Marriages, Two Daughters

Last year, John Cleese, who declined a knighthood as "silly," embarked on a global tour. The tour's title: "Last chance to see me before I die." He was last involved in a stage version of "The Life of Brian."

Why he still works at over 80? "Well, it's because of the divorce, darling," Cleese recently joked on the British TV show "Lorraine." "If not, I'd be sunbathing." He was referring to his 2008 divorce from his third wife Alyce, for which a California court ordered him to pay her around $20 million. He humorously named his subsequent stand-up tour "Alimony Tour."

He was married to Connie Booth from 1968 to 1978. They continued to work together on "Fawlty Towers" even after separating and remain friends. Their daughter Cynthia was born from this marriage. His marriage to American actress Barbara Trentham, mother of Camilla, lasted from 1981 to 1990.

Since 2012, the British comedy legend has been married to former model and jewelry designer Jennifer Wade. The significant age difference between them doesn't bother him, he says, as they both share a warped sense of humor. "We're soulmates," Cleese told "Hello" magazine. "People can tell when they see us together."

