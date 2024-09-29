"John Ashton, famously known for his role in 'Beverly Hills Cop', has passed away."

John Ashton, recognized for his gritty portrayal of a no-nonsense, slightly starchy, and by-the-book cop in the "Beverly Hills Cop" series, has bid farewell at the age of 76. According to his representative, he passed away tranquilly on Thursday in Ft. Collins, Colorado, following a grueling battle with cancer.

Throughout a 50-year career in Hollywood, Ashton featured in more than 200 films, TV shows, and stage productions. However, his 1984 lead role alongside the rising star Eddie Murphy in "Beverly Hills Cop" catapulted him into the limelight.

Ashton starred as Detective Sergeant John Taggart in three of the series' four films. He also joined the 2022 Netflix-produced fourth installment. In the early films, he frequently butted heads with the unconventional Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy), especially as his partner Detective Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) was easily swayed by Foley's unconventional methods.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Ashton also made an appearance in the TV series "MAS*H". He featured in the 1988 action comedy "Midnight Run" as a rival bounty hunter opposite Robert De Niro. He was also a regular in B-movies.

Aside from his reprisal in the "Beverly Hills Cop" series, Ashton's final role was as co-host of the "Ashton and Davis Show" on ESPN Radio. His successor, Alan Somers, shared with TMZ: "John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and commitment."

