John Amos' daughter became aware of her father's passing through news reports.

Shannon Amos expressedly commemorated her deceased dad, John Allen Amos Jr., in a video uploaded to her Instagram account, showcasing the two of them grooving to the melody of "Dance with My Father" by Luther Vandross.

"I'm speechless...Our family has been struck with the painful reality that my Pops, John Allen Amos Jr., tragically passed away on August 21st," Shannon Amos penned in the caption. "We're reeling from the loss and grappling with countless unanswered queries about his untimely departure, which we discovered through the media, much like many of you."

John Amos's demise was officially announced on Tuesday by his son, Kelly Christopher Amos.

"With deep sadness, I relay the news that my father has departed," reads the statement issued to CNN. "He was an exceptionally kind-hearted soul with a heart as golden as it was vast. His love was cherished globally. Many fans viewed him as their TV father. He led a fulfilling life. His legacy will endure through his exemplary performances in television and film as an actor."

John Amos was 84 years old.

A rift emerged among his children in terms of his care, which gained notoriety last year when Shannon Amos vented her concerns to the authorities. Subsequently, she voiced her sentiments on social media, asserting that her father was a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.

The elderly Amos, during this time, issued a statement through his publicist, affirming his well-being and good health.

