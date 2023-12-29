Homicide squad investigates - Jogger finds man shot down in Duisburg
A jogger has found a seriously injured man shot down in Duisburg. An attempted murder was assumed, said a Duisburg police spokesman on Friday. A homicide commission had been set up under the direction of the Duisburg public prosecutor's office. The 32-year-old's life is in danger and he is receiving intensive medical treatment in a hospital. The background and motive for the crime are currently unclear.
Source: www.stern.de