Homicide squad investigates - Jogger finds man shot down in Duisburg

A jogger has found a seriously injured man shot down in Duisburg. An attempted murder was assumed, said a Duisburg police spokesman on Friday. A homicide commission had been set up under the direction of the Duisburg public prosecutor's office. The 32-year-old's life is in danger and he is receiving intensive medical treatment in a hospital. The background and motive for the crime are currently unclear.

Source: www.stern.de