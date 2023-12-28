Homicide squad investigates - Jogger finds injured man in Duisburg

A jogger has found a seriously injured man in Duisburg. Investigators are assuming an attempted murder. A homicide squad has been set up under the direction of the Duisburg public prosecutor's office, the police announced on Thursday evening. The 32-year-old's life is in danger and he has been taken to hospital. The background and motive for the crime are currently unclear. On request, the police would not provide any information about the man's injuries.

Source: www.stern.de