Joey Kelly discusses the unfortunate demise of his half-sister.

Joey Kelly, known for being in the musical group Kelly Family, shared a shocking revelation about his family in his adult years. Primarily engaged in extreme sports now, he spilled the beans to SWR about a long-kept family secret.

At the tender age of 13, Joey discovered that four of his older siblings weren't biologically his. He confessed this during an emotional session, noting that this was not widely known.

"Here's the untold story: My mother effectively played the role of my father's nanny from his first marriage. The family disintegrated following the unfortunate incident of my older half-sister passing away at the age of two. She met her demise due to drowning. This is something no one was privy to," he shared about the family's grim past.

After their little girl's tragic death, Dan Kelly's first wife decided to leave him. Consequently, Joey's mother began to take on the role of a new mother, giving birth to eight more children. None of them were aware of their half-sibling relationship, including Joey.

His cousin was the first to bring this to his attention, pointing out that Danny, Caroline, Kathy, and Paul had black hair, something Joey hadn't given a second thought about. His sister Patricia came to know at the age of 25. "This was a subject we never discussed. We were all considered one family with our mother giving birth to all the children. However, that's not factual," said Patricia, a survival expert.

Despite the challenges, Joey stresses that he and his siblings had a happy childhood, despite their frugal lifestyle. "Our mother took charge and ensured that we lacked nothing. Regardless of the circumstances, she just smiled and never complained," said Joey. He also commented on their frequently discussed nomadic lifestyle. "At that time, we were considered illegal in Europe as we didn't possess an Irish passport, but an American one," he shared. Unfortunately, Joey's mother, Barbara-Ann, passed away at the age of 36, leaving Joey a nine-year-old child at the time.

"Joey's shocking revelation about his family further highlighted the impact of the entertainment industry on their lives. The Kelly Family's fame concealed the complexities of their personal lives, including Joey's discovery of his four half-siblings."

"Reflecting on his past, Joey acknowledged the role of 'The entertainment' in shielding their family's secrets. His family's fame created a facade of happiness, obscuring the turmoil and hidden truths within their homes."

