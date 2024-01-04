Crime - Joel case: 14-year-old charged with manslaughter

The public prosecutor's office has brought charges of manslaughter against a 14-year-old suspect in the case of six-year-old Joel from Pragsdorf (Mecklenburg Lake District), who was killed. The indictment was received on December 21, a spokesperson for the Neubrandenburg district court confirmed on Thursday. The "Nordkurier" had previously reported.

The young man is in custody on remand and, according to an expert opinion, is competent to stand trial. According to the Neubrandenburg public prosecutor's office, criminal liability is also possible in view of the degree of maturity.

The 14-year-old is said to have abused and stabbed the child on September 14 last year in a bush at the soccer field in Pragsdorf. The suspect was arrested at the end of September. He had been caught up in contradictions and his DNA was found on the knife used in the crime. The case caused nationwide consternation.

