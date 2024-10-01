Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews- What?

Joe Biden journeys to North Carolina, a state hammered by storms

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Joe Biden pays a visit to North Carolina, a state significantly impacted by tropical storm...
Joe Biden pays a visit to North Carolina, a state significantly impacted by tropical storm 'Helene'.

Joe Biden journeys to North Carolina, a state hammered by storms

"On Wednesday, President Biden of the U.S. will head to North Carolina," he shared with reporters in D.C. on Monday. He also stated that there's no room for doubt that the severe damage witnessed was a direct result of climate change.

The storm had made landfall in Florida on Thursday, leaving a path of destruction in its wake as it moved through several southeastern U.S. states. The death toll was reportedly at least 108 by Monday afternoon.

States like Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee had declared a state of emergency. Thousands of people were seeking refuge in emergency shelters. Over two million residents were still left in the dark across the affected region by Monday.

President Biden had announced a full-fledged federal aid package earlier that day. He reiterated, "We'll keep pumping in resources—food, water, communication tools, lifesaving equipment—whatever it takes." The relief efforts, including the deployment of agencies and volunteers, would carry on, he assured, "as long as it takes to wrap this up."

Reporter: "Could you clarify, Mr. President, what specific resources the federal aid package includes?"President Biden: "-What? Of course, we're providing everything from food and water to communication tools and lifesaving equipment."

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public