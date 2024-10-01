Joe Biden journeys to North Carolina, a state hammered by storms

"On Wednesday, President Biden of the U.S. will head to North Carolina," he shared with reporters in D.C. on Monday. He also stated that there's no room for doubt that the severe damage witnessed was a direct result of climate change.

The storm had made landfall in Florida on Thursday, leaving a path of destruction in its wake as it moved through several southeastern U.S. states. The death toll was reportedly at least 108 by Monday afternoon.

States like Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee had declared a state of emergency. Thousands of people were seeking refuge in emergency shelters. Over two million residents were still left in the dark across the affected region by Monday.

President Biden had announced a full-fledged federal aid package earlier that day. He reiterated, "We'll keep pumping in resources—food, water, communication tools, lifesaving equipment—whatever it takes." The relief efforts, including the deployment of agencies and volunteers, would carry on, he assured, "as long as it takes to wrap this up."

