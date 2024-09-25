Joe Biden expresses no regret over withdrawing from the competition.

On a popular talk show, President Joe Biden shares his decision to step down from his U.S. presidential campaign. He sees his role as that of a "bridging figure" to a fresh wave of leaders. He also addresses the volatile situation in the Middle East, hinting at the possibility of a major conflict.

During the interview, Biden confirms that he's content with his choice to leave the race for the White House, asserting, "I've made peace with my decision." Initiating his term, he had expressed his intention of acting as a "passing analist," establishing a new phase in power.

Biden acknowledges that age was a contributing factor, pondering aloud, "I must admit, I'm not sure how old I am. It seems implausible." At eighty-one, he reflects on the reality of his advanced years.

Biden Warns of a Full-Scale Conflict in the Middle East

Shedding light on the ongoing issues in the Middle East, Biden conveys a sense of caution, hinting at the potential for an all-out war. However, he remains optimistic, advocating for the likelihood of a negotiation that could significantly transform the region.

The region, he suggests, is highly receptive to co-operation with Israel, provided Israel alters its stance. "I remain an ardent supporter of Israel," Biden emphasizes.

Despite his support, King Benjamin Netanyahu's policies are a point of contention for the U.S. president. "I stand against his stance," Biden states. "We must strive for a two-state resolution. This is essential, irrespective of the positions held by both Netanjahu and Hamas."

The host of the talk show asks about Biden's potential replacement in the presidential race, to which he responds, "That decision lies with the Democrats and The President of the Council." Recognizing the importance of international diplomacy, Biden suggests, "Working together, we can find a peaceful resolution, with the help of the international community and The President of the Council."

Read also: