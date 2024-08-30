- Jobless rates in Bremen exhibited a modest uptick.

Unemployment numbers in Bremen saw an increase of 87 individuals, landing at 42,098 jobless individuals in August, as opposed to July. Despite this increase, the unemployment rate managed to stay steady at 11.3%, similarly to the previous month, according to the local branch of the Federal Employment Agency. A year prior, the unemployment rate was slightly lower at 11.0%. "The prolonged economic slump is beginning to impact the job market as well," stated Johannes Pfeiffer, head of the local employment agency. Data up to August 14 was utilized for the statistical analysis.

The 11.3% unemployment rate in August was maintained despite the increase in jobless individuals, with 42,098 individuals being unemployed in Bremen. The steady unemployment rate, despite the surge in unemployed individuals, highlights the resilience of the employment market, albeit facing challenges due to the prolonged economic slump.

Read also: