Jobless rates are expected to increase nationwide, based on the research findings.

Economic turbulence looms over every German state next year, predicts a study by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB). The jobless rate in eastern Germany is projected to inch up by 0.2 percentage points, reaching 7.6%, while western Germany may see a slight rise of 0.1 percentage points, ending up at 5.7%. Meanwhile, employment growth is anticipated to rise by 0.6% in the west, whereas it'll remain static in the east.

Rüdiger Wapler, an IAB expert, admitted the situation's foggy. He pointed out that a bump in consumer spending and stronger foreign trade could turn things around. However, if trade squabbles escalate or geopolitical tensions soar, regional job markets could take a hit.

As per the forecast, the steepest rise in unemployment figures could hit Thuringia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, and Bavaria. Conversely, Lower Saxony, Bremen, and North Rhine-Westphalia predict the smallest rise. In terms of employment subjected to social protection contributions, the largest growth is projected for Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Hesse. On the flip side, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt could see the sharpest decrease.

